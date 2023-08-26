Municipality chairman caught red-handed taking bribe, arrested in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) A team of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a municipality chairman red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 65,000 in Jodhpur district.

Rewat Ram, the chairman of the Balesar Satta municipality, was arrested while he was accepting the bribe, the ACB said in a statement issued here.

The complainant said that he was being harassed by Ram -- a former sarpanch of Balesar Satta Gram Panchayat -- who is currently the chairman of the Balesar Satta municipality.

The complainant added that Ram demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of issuing the lease deed of his plot.

The ACB team verified the complaint and took action on Saturday.

The chairman of Balesar Satta municipality was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 65,000 from the complainant. The residence and other places of the accused are also being searched, according to the statement.