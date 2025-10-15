Munirka domestic fight death: Main accused yet to give police his statement

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The man whose fight with her partner left her dead with knife cuts on her throat is yet to give his statement to the police, for he remains under medical care, an officer said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a fight broke out between a couple in southwest Delhi's Munirka that led to one of them dying.

Police found both with deep cuts on their necks and rushed them to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The woman, Thempi Khongsai, a beautician and native of Manipur, was declared dead there, while the man, Thangjam Viney Meitei, a grocery shop owner from Bishnupur in Manipur, is still undergoing treatment.

An investigation is underway to determine whether Meitei was intoxicated at the time of the fight.

"The man is still under treatment. Our teams are waiting to record his statement. Statement of Meitei is important to know about the sequence of the events," a police officer said.

Another officer, privy to the investigation, said that when the quarrel started between them, the woman made a video call to his family to show how she was being tortured, but the fight turned violent.

The landlady's daughter called the police at the instance of Khongsai's father.

When police reached the house, they found the main entrance and bathroom door locked from the inside. A blood-stained knife was found at the incident site.

According to police, the couple had been living together for about three years.