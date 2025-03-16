Munnar College and Kerala Tourism set a model of 'Earn While Learn'

Kochi, Mar 15 (PTI) John Nikesh, a second-year BSc Mathematics student at Government College, Munnar, is thrilled to be learning the ropes of adventure tourism—a skill that will help him find work in his hometown while continuing his studies.

One-week skill training programme offered by the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) under the 'Earn While You Learn' scheme of the Kerala Higher Education Department provides him this opportunity.

After completing the training programme, Nikesh hopes to work as a part-time guide in Munnar.

He Hails from a family of estate workers. His mother is a labourer and his father sells lottery. He sees this opportunity as a valuable source of income during his studies.

"A part-time job would be a great support while I study, and I aspire to explore adventure tourism in the future," he told PTI.

For Soorya, a first-year M.Com student, the training program has sparked the confidence to venture into entrepreneurship in the tourism sector.

"Munnar is a land of vast opportunities, and I hope to work in zip-lining, as a paragliding trainer, and as a guide," she said.

Hailing from Bison Valley, a small village about 25 km from Munnar town, she spends over Rs 100 daily on her commute to college.

"Earning an income while studying would be a huge relief," she said.

Determined to carve her own path, she added, "After my studies, I will definitely launch my own tourism venture." Nikesh and Soorya are among 18 students selected for the training programme from the government college in the hill district.

The training is jointly conducted by the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) and the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) under the Tourism Department.

"We feel special as the first batch to undergo this training. We were selected based on physical fitness and other criteria," Soorya told PTI.

The programme aims to equip young individuals with the skills needed to explore and seize emerging job opportunities in Kerala’s rapidly growing adventure tourism sector.

Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) Director M R Dileep said that, for the first time, the institute is offering a full-fledged course in adventure tourism exclusively for students.

"Adventure tourism has seen significant growth in Kerala over the past three to four years, creating vast employment opportunities. In response, we have designed this course under the Tourism Department," he said.

Dileep further stated that KITTS aims to train around 300 individuals through this program this year. The course is being conducted under the guidance of professionals at KITTS campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

"We have a class on rock climbing, and I got an idea from that and I can use that while start working as a guide," Soorya said.

Those who successfully complete the seven-day training will be eligible for immediate employment in adventure parks and other institutions offering adventure sports activities, KATPS CEO Binu Kuriakose said.

"There is a shortage of trained professionals in this field, and deploying these students will help bridge that gap," he told PTI.

According to him, many tourism destinations currently employ individuals with training certificates from other states.

"The sector requires a significant workforce to assist adventure travelers and ensure their safety, as more people are embracing adventure tourism. With certified training, we can create job opportunities for our students here," Binu added.

With a renewed focus on adventure tourism, Kerala is adding numerous destinations offering thrilling experiences, attracting a growing number of visitors.

The Kerala Tourism Department is also organising international annual events such as surfing, paragliding, and mountain cycling championships to establish the state as a key player on the global adventure tourism map.

"We are planning to conduct training programmes in water adventure sports such as surfing and rafting in the next phase," Dileep added.

The Higher Education Department allocates Rs 14,000 per student for this training under the Earn While You Learn programme.

The course will conclude on March 19.

Another 15 students from Munnar College have been selected for a five-day training programme on tourism at the same campus.

Aju T G, a physical education teacher with Munnar Government College, mooted the idea of adventure sports and tourism training for students under the programme.

"The students have good knowledge of Munnar, one of the top tourism destinations in the country and its immense potential. Hence, this training will help them explore the possibilities of tourism in their own place," Aju said.

Coming from the weaker sections, such as from families of plantation workers and tribal communities, many of them get a great opportunity to experience the world around them.

"The students are for the first time going out of Munnar and they are all excited," Aju added.

According to him, many visit Munnar recently to do research on its diverse flora and fauna.

According to him, many visit Munnar recently to do research on its diverse flora and fauna.

It offers a vast opportunity for Botany and Zoology students to carry out research, and the place can be developed as an academic entertainment spot, he added.