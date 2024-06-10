'Mupperum vizha' will be held on June 15: DMK

Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Monday said the 'Mupperum vizha,' three events to be celebrated together to mark a milestone will be held on June 15 at Coimbatore.

Felicitating party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin for leading the party to a grand victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls is one of the three celebrations.

An event to celebrate the conclusion of the centenary commemoration (2023-24) of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi (1924-2018) and thanking the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for making the candidates of DMK and allies victorious in the elections are the other two landmark occasions, a party release said.

The mupperum vizha, to be presided by Stalin will be held at Coimbatore (CODISSIA complex) on June 15 at 4 pm and leaders of the DMK, the alliance parties and all the 40 successful candidates (39 from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry) will take part.

The party had earlier announced that the vizha will be held on June 14 and it has now been postponed to June 15. PTI VGN ROH