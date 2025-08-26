Muraleedharan defends Congress' action on Rahul Mamkootathil

Thiruvanthapuram, Aug 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Tuesday defended the Congress party's decision to only suspend Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil and said the party cannot demand his resignation as legislator because no formal complaint has been lodged against him.

His reaction came a day after the Congress suspended Mamkootathil from the primary membership of the party, as he is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

If the allegations are "unfounded", the MLA can go to the court to prove his innocence, he said adding that if there is any truth to the charges against him, the complainants are free to pursue legal action.

"As there is not even a single formal complaint as of now, it is not appropriate to demand the resignation of an MLA. At the same time, some allegations have cropped up. Many complaints have not even mentioned his name. But Mamkootathil has not denied it so far," he told reporters here.

The party took the action in view of the allegations, and it was not under the influence of anyone, he said.

"Both the complainants and Rahul Mamkootathil can approach the court. If the developments are part of a conspiracy, he can prove it in the court," Muraleedharan said, adding that he has a chance to prove his innocence, as the action was limited to the suspension.

The Congress party has taken action against its MLA, as it is a democratic movement which gives paramount importance to women's safety, the senior leader added.

Rahul Mamkootathil recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges. PTI LGK ROH