Muraleedharan Vs Muraleedharan: Minister of State and Congress MP take digs at each other's political career

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (PTI) Union Minister of State (Mos) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Congress MP K Muraleedharan on Tuesday took digs at each other's political careers.

While V Muraleedharan alleged that K Muraleedharan keeps changing his statements based on prevailing circumstances, the Congress MP hit back by challenging the BJP leader to contest and win even one poll -- be it panchayat, assembly or Lok Sabha -- from Kerala.

The comments by both leaders against each other were triggered following the flagoff, on Monday, of the second Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala.

"If someone like him with 50 years of experience can contest and win at least a panchayat election from Kerala, I will apologise to him for everything. If he wins a panchayat or assembly or Lok Sabha election from the state, I will acknowledge his calibre," K Muraleedharan said.

His response came hours after V Muraleedharan said that the Congress MP makes statements according to the prevailing circumstances and when the situation changes, he withdraws them.

"In my 50-year-long political career, I have had one ideology, one party and one stand, but he (K Muraleedharan) changed his stance and statements according to the change in circumstances," the MoS said, a day after he faced criticism from the Congress leader.

The Congress MP was critical of the manner in which the union minister and the BJP handled the event prior to the flagoff from Kasaragod railway station and the subsequent behaviour of the MoS and party workers inside the train and at the stations where the Express halted during its inaugural run.

K Muraleedharan, who had travelled on the train from Thalassery to Thiruvananthapuram, said that the BJP indulged in "low-level political game from the start (of the journey) and continued all the way to the end of the train's run".

The Congress leader had said the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express felt more like an election campaign as the train stopped for much more than the mandated time of two minutes at every station where the BJP leader got out to greet party workers and supporters.

He had also said that the executive coach of the train had turned into a BJP party office, as many party supporters got passes, the same as those given to MPs, to board it "I kept quiet and did not say anything as I thought let them (BJP) at least welcome a train in Kerala as they are unable to welcome an MP or MLA from here," he had said.

The Congress leader had also said that such acts should not be repeated in future, failing which the party would organise strong protests.

Responding to the comments, the MoS rejected the Congress's allegations and said that people were welcoming the train at the stations and not him.

V Muraleedharan said the BJP workers and supporters had gathered at the stations to greet the train and not him, as it is something they had not seen in the past. "So the train was the celebrity. People were taking selfies with the train and not me," he said.

The MoS said no one stopped Congress workers and supporters from coming to the station to greet the train or obtaining passes to board it.

"Those who were happy with the progress in the state came to see and greet the train. If the Congress people were not happy, then it is their mindset that has to change," V Muraleedharan said.

Regarding the issue of BJP workers having the same passes as those given to MPs, the minister said K Muraleedharan should realise that in a democracy, MPs are servants of the people and not their bosses and therefore he should try to travel with the common folk.

Hours later, K Muraleedharan responded to the MoS's comments saying his criticism of the previous day was not directed at the union minister personally but that he was only pointing out the BJP leader's wrong actions for his party.

"I was just pointing out his wrong actions on behalf of his party. I have been elected by the people and when I see low-level political games, I am obligated to criticise it. That is what I said yesterday and I stand firm on that," he said.

The Congress MP further said that new trains like the Vande Bharat express come with the change in circumstances and time. "That is not someone's generosity nor is it someone's personal property. It is something that the people of Kerala are entitled to. It is due to the profitability of the first Vande Bharat Express that the second was given. It was not given for free just like that.

"Of all the Vande Bharat trains, the one on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route is the most profitable. That is why we got a second one. That is what I had said and I stand firm on that," K Muraleedharan said. PTI HMP HMP ANE