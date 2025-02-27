Murals at Kerala's Ettumanoor Temple regain original splendour, uniqueness

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 27 (PTI) The ancient murals at the Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple are set to be restored to their original splendour and uniqueness.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan announced that the renovation work is progressing and shared a video of the restoration on his Facebook page on Thursday.

In his post, he stated that the renowned murals would regain their past glory while preserving their authenticity and beauty.

The conservation work is being carried out by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in collaboration with Vasthuvidya Gurukulam, Aranmula.

The inner walls of the temple’s gopuram feature depictions of Pradosha Dance, Aghoramurthy, and Ananthasayanam, while the outer walls showcase Vettashastav, Venugopalan, Gopika Vastrakshepam, and the Lasya Dance of the Gopikas.

These paintings are considered masterpieces of Kerala’s unique artistic heritage, according to temple authorities.

Dating back to the 18th century, the murals at this Lord Shiva temple provide valuable insights into the early forms of Dravidian mural art.

Art enthusiasts regard them as symbols of natural beauty, grace, simplicity, and deep devotion.

Beyond its religious significance, the Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple is renowned for its architectural splendour.

The temple’s intricate woodwork and elaborate mural paintings, depicting scenes from Hindu mythology—primarily from the Ramayana and Mahabharata—add to its cultural richness.

The TDB decided to undertake the conservation project after discovering that the murals were in a neglected state.

Among the temple’s most significant artworks is the Ananthasayanam mural, one of the largest in Kerala.

Another major painting, Gopika Vastrakshepam, features four Gopikas pleading with Lord Krishna to return their clothes. Unfortunately, miscreants had defaced parts of the painting, particularly the Gopikas.

"The restoration of the Ananthasayanam mural has been completed, and a formal inaugural ceremony will be held soon," TDB president P S Prasanth told PTI on Thursday.

As part of the Rs 54-lakh restoration project, all prominent murals will be renovated in subsequent phases, he added.

According to art lovers, the depiction of Nataraja (Dancing Shiva) on the southern inner wall is the most outstanding work.

The Ettumanoor murals gained international recognition after European art critic Stella Kramrisch documented them in two of her books, bringing global attention to Kerala’s rich artistic traditions, a temple official said.

The Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple is also famous for its Ezhara Ponnana—seven-and-a-half golden elephants—an iconic symbol of the temple, which is paraded annually during the temple festival.