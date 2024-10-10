'Murasoli' Selvam dies

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) Murasoli Selvam, brother of late Union Minister Murasoli Maran and former editor of DMK's official organ 'Murasoli' passed away on Thursday morning in Bengaluru, the party said.

He was 84.

Selvam, son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's sister, had been associated with Murasoli for over 50 years. He had produced several Tamil films as well. He married Selvi, Karunanidhi's daughter and he is Chief Minister M K Stalin's brother-in-law.

In a party release, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan hailed Selvam as a renowned writer and journalist and said he had spread the ideology of the party and had also taken part in anti-Hindi agitations. As a mark of tribute, the party flag will be flown at half-mast for three days starting October 10.

The Chennai Press Club, in its condolences said Selvam had been a steadfast advocate of press freedom. The press club recalled that on September 21, 1992, Selvam, a veteran journalist, was reprimanded in the State Assembly (during AIADMK regime) following a ruling by the Privileges Committee for alleged violation of House privileges.

He was the first editor of a daily in Tamil Nadu's history to face such an action. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr Selvam's family including Chief Minister M K Stalin." Expressing shock and grief, CM Stalin said Selvam, from his young days had shouldered responsibilities related to Murasoli and had been its editor.

Soft spoken, he was fully committed to the party ideology. The DMK president said Selvam had been his guide. He gave him advice on party activities and came up with clear solutions during crisis situations.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, leaders of DMK's alliance parties, including Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai, and state ministers condoled Selvam's death. PTI VGN ROH