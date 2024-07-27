Murder accused absconding since 1993 held in Kanpur: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A murder accused, who had been absconding for over 30 years, was arrested from Kanpur, police said on Saturday.

To arrest Prem Narain (51), the police officers posed as caterers in Delhi and then builders in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said.

Narain, his father and his uncle were allegedly involved in the murder of Shambhu Dayal in Delhi's Narela area in 1993, Goel said.

The police said that Dayal and his two associates, Munni Lal and Daya Ram, were pressuring Narain to get his daughter married in their village in Bhidora in Uttar Pradesh. However, when Narain refused, an argument broke out and he killed Dayal.

During the investigation, Narain, his father and his uncle, were declared as proclaimed offenders in the case in 1994 by a Delhi court, the officer said.

A couple of days ago, Sub Inspector Ritesh Kumar found that Narain was likely to attend the wedding of his nephew on July 11.

"Hence, Ritesh joined as a member of the catering team and mounted strong manual surveillance over the marriage function in Delhi. However, the accused did not appear, but his wife and children attended the function," Goel said.

Ritesh mounted watch over the accused's family and got some vital inputs that Narain was living in Kanpur and working as a labourer.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Manmeet Malik comprising Ritesh and other officers, was constituted and sent to Kanpur. The team zeroed down the area but could not trace the whereabouts of the accused.

Ritesh, with the help of local builders, contacted some labourers and contractors working in the area, but Narain did not come on front and sent his son Nitin.

"Further, with the help of the local builder, Prem Narain was called through his son. The team laid a trap near the builder's office for 48 hours, and accused Prem Narain came to the builder's office and was arrested," Goel said.

During interrogation, Narain disclosed that after murdering Dayal, he with his father and uncle, disappeared from his village and shifted to Kanpur.

He started working as a labourer. He changed his voter ID and ration card and started living in Kanpur along with his family. He closed all the contacts in his village to evade his arrest. PTI ALK HIG HIG