Murder accused arrested 29 years after crime

Palghar (Maha), Apr 3 (PTI) A man who was on the run for nearly three decades after allegedly murdering his colleague in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested from neighbouring Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

Haresh Babu Patel alias Nayka (55) was held from his village in Valsad district, said Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil.

Victim Mohan Sukur Dubli (50), who hailed from Virar, and Patel who hails from Pardi in Valsad district, worked as masons at a construction site at Jiwdanipada near Saphale in Palghar, the official said.

The two had had a dispute over some issue. On April 19, 1995, they had a quarrel and Patel allegedly hacked Dubli to death using a spade.

Saphale police arrested Patel from his village in Valsad two days later, but he escaped from custody, SP Patil said.

A Local Crime Branch team led by inspector Anil Vibhute got a tip-off that the accused was in his village, following which he was picked up on Tuesday, SP Patil said, adding that his custody was handed over to Saphale police and further probe was on. PTI COR KRK