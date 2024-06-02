Murder accused arrested after 16 years in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) A man, wanted for killing a sarpanch in 2008, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, police said.

Mir Hussain, a resident of Keshwan, was the most wanted fugitive in the district and was arrested by a special team following specific information from Kishtwar, a police spokesman said.

Hussain had gone underground after abducting and killing Bashir Ahmad, the then sarpanch of Nagni Ghad Keshwan area 16 years ago, the spokesman said.

A case under relevant sections of law of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Arms Act stands registered against him, he added.

He will be produced before the court for trial in the case, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AS AS AS