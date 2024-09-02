Murder accused attacks co-defendant with piece of tile in Delhi's Karkardooma court

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) An accused in a murder case allegedly attacked and injured his co-defendant with a sharp piece of a tile during a hearing in the Karkardooma court on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when Special Judge Alok Shukla was hearing the case. The attacker, identified as Salman, was upset with his co-accused Afsar as the latter had got bail a few days while he had failed to get similar relief, they said.

According to a police officer, the court was hearing a case of murder against Salman and Afsar registered in Krishna Nagar in 2021.

"During the inquiry, it came to knowledge that Afsar was attending court when his co-accused Salman who was being produced by the police attacked him with a piece of broken tile.

"Afsar got a 7x1 cm injury on his left cheek and neck. Necessary legal action is being taken," the officer said.

Salman also told police that he had removed the tile from a wall on the premises of the court and hid it in his pocket to attack Afsar.

According to an eyewitness, there were bloodstains in the courtroom after the attack and the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The police said a separate case under section 118 (1) of BNS has been registered against Salman and he was arrested in the case.

During questioning, he revealed that he was upset as Afsar had got the bail and he did not come to meet him in jail after his release, they said.

