Murder accused dies by ‘suicide’ in police custody in Ranchi

Ranchi, Mar 5 (PTI) A man, accused of killing a 12-year-old boy, allegedly hanged himself in police custody in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at Namkum police station, and his body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The deceased has been identified as Jagai Munda (45), a resident of Saiko in Khunti district.

DSP and Ranchi police spokesperson Amar Pandey said, "A probe committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The deceased was accused of killing a 12-year-old boy." According to police, Munda hanged himself with the help of a sheet that had been given to him to cover himself in view of the mild cold. PTI SAN SAN MNB