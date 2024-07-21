Murder accused evading police for last 12 years arrested

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A 51-year-old murder accused and narcotics smuggler, who was on the run for the last 12 years, has been arrested here, officials said on Sunday.

Mohammad Umar was arrested on July 16 for allegedly killing his associate Taslim in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area in 2012 and disfiguring his face by pouring acid to hide his identity, they said.

He was declared a proclaimed offender on July 18, 2013, by a court and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest, the officials said.

Besides the murder case, Umar is also named in seven other criminal cases, including cheating and narcotics smuggling, registered at police stations in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"Umar was arrested from near the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in Delhi on July 16," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said. He said a pistol and four bullet cartridges were seized from him.

Umar was apprehended after a police team received information about his movement, Kaushik said.

The officer said Umar was born in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. He was a tailor there and became part of a gang of thieves in 2002.

He said in 2010, Umar came in contact with Naiem, Taslim, Mukesh and Moti and along with them started smuggling narcotics such as opium and cheating people on the pretext of converting foreign currencies such as the Riyal into Indian rupees.

Police said in 2011, he was arrested in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh under the Arms Act and cheating cases.

Kaushik said after release on bail, Umar again started smuggling narcotics along with his associates.

The official said Naiem, Taslim and Moti told Umar that Mukesh had passed on an information related to him to the Amroha police. Umar hatched a plan along with the others to kill Mukesh.

Naiem, Taslim and Moti killed Mukesh in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and they were later arrested, police said and added that Naiem and Taslim got bail.

"In 2012, Umar along with Naiem murdered Taslim in the Sonia Vihar area of Delhi and disfigured his face after by pouring acid. Umar and his family members were missing since then," said the DCP. PTI BM ANB ANB