Murder accused held after two months for stabbing a man in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested after two months for allegedly stabbing a man to death and injuring his two friends in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off a trap was laid in Mandoli area and the accused, Gopal, was arrested. During interrogation he confessed to his involvement in the crime, they said.

The incident took place on September 30 near Jhilmil metro station. Gopal along with his five accomplices stabbed -- Rinku, Anurag and Akash -- when the trio was returning from a club, the police said.

According to the police, the trio got into an argument with the six men on motorcycles, which escalated into a knife attack.

Anurag died because of his injuries, while Rinku suffered serious wounds and Akash managed to escape with minor injuries, they added. The police had previously arrested three accused, but Gopal and two others, had been absconding for over two months, an officer said.

"Gopal, an autorickshaw driver has been arrested. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, Mohit and Doramon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said.