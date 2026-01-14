Murder accused in 4-day police custody; cops say childhood quarrel led to Beed labourer's killing

Beed, Jan 14 (PTI) A court in Beed district of Maharashtra has remanded a murder accused to four days of police custody after the prosecution claimed he killed the victim over a quarrel dating back to their childhood.

On January 6, Harshad Shinde, a contract labourer of the Beed Municipal Council engaged in municipal pipeline work, was shot dead and then brutally attacked on the face with a sickle in the Ankushnagar area of Beed town, according to police.

The alleged attacker, Vishal Suryavanshi, was arrested on Sunday night while he was travelling on a two-wheeler towards Kaij from Kalamb tehsil in neighbouring Dharashiv district, they said.

Produced before the court on Monday, Suryavanshi was remanded to four days of police custody.

Investigations revealed the victim and the accused were known to each other, said police.

During questioning, the accused told interrogators that he committed the murder to avenge a childhood altercation, they said.

Probe has established that the murder was committed over a petty reason, added the police. PTI COR RSY