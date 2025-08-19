Murder accused injured in encounter with police in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur, Aug 19 (PTI) A murder accused was injured in an encounter with security personnel in Odisha’s Sambalpur city in the early hours of Tuesday when he allegedly attempted to escape from custody, police said.

The incident took place near Khandual area in the city when a police team was in pursuit of the accused.

“When the team approached him, he opened fire at the personnel and tried to escape. The police resorted to controlled retaliatory firing during which the accused suffered bullet injuries below the knee on the left leg,” an officer said.

He has been admitted to VIMSAR, Burla, police said.

An FIR was lodged at Dhanupali police station on Monday against the accused and his brother for allegedly stabbing a man to death.

“The accused has a history of multiple criminal antecedents. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said. PTI CORR AAM RBT