Murder accused killed in Agra encounter; two other wanted criminals injured in separate shootouts

Agra/Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) A murder suspect carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was killed in a police encounter on Thursday in Agra after he allegedly snatched a service pistol from a sub-inspector and opened fire while attempting to flee, police said.

Two other wanted criminals, also carrying rewards of Rs 25,000 each and linked to the same murder case, were injured in separate encounters in different parts of the city in the early hours, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said Raj Chauhan was shot dead inside a hotel in the Trans Yamuna police station area on January 23, and multiple accused were involved in the crime. Several police teams were formed to track down the suspects, he said.

According to the police, Arbaaz Mansuri was arrested on Thursday night and being taken for the recovery of a country-made pistol allegedly used in the murder when the incident occurred near Kanshiram Awas in the Tedi Bagiya area.

During the recovery operation, Mansuri allegedly snatched the service pistol of a sub-inspector and opened fire at the police team while attempting to flee.

In the firing, sub-inspector Rishi and constable Manoj Kumar sustained gunshot injuries, while bullets also struck the bulletproof jackets of Trans Yamuna Station House Officer Harendra Kumar and Kotwali SHO Bhanu Pratap, a police statement issued in Lucknow said.

Police retaliated, injuring Mansuri, who sustained bullet wounds to his chest and leg. He was rushed to a district hospital and later referred to SN Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

In two other encounters linked to the same case, police said a criminal identified as Ashu was injured in a shootout in the Trans Yamuna area, while another wanted accused, Mohit, was shot and injured in an encounter in the Dauki police station area.

Two country-made pistols and two cartridges were recovered from the injured accused, police said.

