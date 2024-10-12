Murder accused nabbed after 11 years from Jharkhand forest

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was arrested from the forest area in Jharkhand for his alleged involvement in a case of murder committed in 2013 in Delhi's Tilak Nagar by six people over a property dispute.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) SK Sain said it was a contract killing where six people, including Raju Banarasi alias Raju Singh alias Mritunjay Singh, was involved in the murder of Jitender Lamba.

The killers were paid Rs 10 lakh for the execution of murder by Jitender's real brother Rajesh Singh Lamba.

Five accused were arrested earlier, but Banarasi was on the run. The court had declared him a proclaimed offender and also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

Sain said despite multiple setbacks and without any proper lead, the team relentlessly worked and after analyzing hundreds of mobile numbers of last ten years contact of arrested accused persons as well as their friends, finally a mobile phone of Banarasi's distant relative was found active in Jharkhand.

The number's location was constantly showing in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand border.

"The team reached the location area and started work with the local labours to get access in the forest area smoothly as it is difficult to find the person in such dense forest," Sain said.

During this, the team developed their sources and laid a tactful and strategic trap which finally succeed to zero down and nab Banarasi, who was driving a truck in the jungle area, he added.

Banarasi, who is unmarried, was staying in the jungle area with the help of a relative, police said. PTI ALK AS AS