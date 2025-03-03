Murder accused nabbed after police encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A criminal wanted in a murder case was arrested after a police encounter near Prem Bari nala in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday.

Two other accused were later arrested based on his input, they said.

Sahil (22) fired at a police team when confronted, leading the officers to retaliate in self-defence. Sahil suffered a bullet injury on his right knee and was subsequently apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Sahil and two others were wanted for the February 25 murder of 45-year-old factory cashier Saroj Pathak in the Ashok Vihar area.

"After the incident, multiple teams were formed to nab the accused. Teams started monitoring CCTV camera footage to identify the accused," Singh said.

The police teams also checked call detail records to narrow down the list of suspects.

During the investigation, a stolen motorcycle used in the crime and the victim's two-wheeler were recovered in Alipur, Singh said.

"On March 2, acting on a tip-off, a police team spotted Sahil in Ashok Vihar. When asked to surrender, he opened fire. The officers fired back, injuring him in the knee. A country-made pistol, two empty cartridges, and a live round were seized from him," the officer said.

During interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the case, along with his associates.

"Two of his accomplices -- Md Faiyaaz alias Allen (25) and Deepak (32) -- were also apprehended. All three have been booked under various provisions of the law," Singh said and added efforts were underway to trace their other associates.

The police said Sahil, a native Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was a novice criminal. Faiyaaz and Deepak lived in Delhi.