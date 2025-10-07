Murder accused Nepali criminal killed in police encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) In a joint operation by Delhi and Gurugram police, a criminal wanted in multiple cases of murder and armed dacoity was shot dead in an encounter near the Astha Kunj Park in south-east Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, Bhim Mahabahadur Jora (39), a native of Lalpur in Nepal, was wanted in connection with the murder of Dr Yogesh Chander Paul, who ran a private clinic in Jangpura, in May 2024.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for information leading to Jora’s arrest.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Gurugram Crime Branch and Special Staff of the south-east district intercepted Jora near the Astha Kunj Park around 12.20 am on Tuesday.

“Jora fired six rounds at the police team, which returned the fire with five rounds, hitting the accused,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Jora was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead. Police seized an automatic pistol, empty cartridges, one live round, and a bag containing house-breaking tools from the spot, the officer said.

Jora was involved in at least six cases of murder, dacoity, and burglary across Delhi, Gurugram, Gujarat, and Bengaluru, he added. PTI BM ARI