Murder accused on run for 15 years apprehended from Palghar district

Thane, May 13 (PTI) A 66-year-old murder accused, who had been on the run for 15 years, has been arrested from Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Santosh Dehu Kurhade, from Wada last week, Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural), Dr D S Swami said.

He said Kurhade was wanted in connection with the murder of Suresh Ravji Wagh, who was beaten to death on June 5, 2009.

Kurhade and two other accused had allegedly attacked the victim over a dispute, the SP said.

The official said an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons/means), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

He said Kurhade had been on the run since the day of the crime, while the other two accused in the case were arrested earlier. PTI COR ARU