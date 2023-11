Palghar, Nov 10 (PTI) A murder accused on the run for 17 months was arrested from Niphad in Nashik, a Palghar police official said on Friday.

Vijay Chowdhari (28) is accused of killing his elder brother Rajendra with a sickle on May 23 last year, the official said.

"He was being taken for a medical examination by Trimbakeshwar police in Nashik when he fled on May 29. The Palghar Crime Branch managed to arrest him two days ago," he said.