Murder accused on the run for 2 years arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted in a murder case who had been absconding for two years, an official said on Sunday. Hemant Kumar Jha, a resident of Siraspur in Delhi, was declared a proclaimed offender in a culpable homicide attempt case.

He killed one Keshav in 2023 and a riot-cum-murder case was registered against him at the Swaroop Nagar Police Station. There is another culpable homicide case registered against him in Samaypur Badli, police said.

The accused had frequently changed disguises and locations to evade arrest, police said.

A tip-off about Jha's whereabouts was received, and a team from the crime branch arrested him near Haiderpur Metro Station on Friday. He later confessed during interrogation, police said. PTI BM ARD ARD