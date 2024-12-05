Murder accused on the run for 2 years arrested in Shimla

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 5 (PTI) A man accused of murder in Himachal's Hamirpur, who had been absconding for two years, was arrested in Shimla district, police said on Thursday.

Ajay Kumar, alias Gora, was apprehended in Savda village, where he had been working as a labourer under a fake identity, said Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh Thakur.

On November 7, 2022, Kumar allegedly killed his cousin's grandfather by beating him with sticks in Lahaldi village here. He also injured the cousin's wife, who remained admitted in the hospital for nearly a month, Thakur said.

He then fled the crime scene and had been evading capture ever since, the SP said, adding that in 2022, villagers had blocked the road in Dosarka to demand Kumar's arrest.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused was residing in Savda, near Shimla, a team camped in the area for about 15 days, and with the assistance of local police, Kumar was arrested and brought back to Hamirpur, Thakur said. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD