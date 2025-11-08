Murder accused on the run for seven years nabbed in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested an accused who had been on the run for seven years in connection with a murder in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Pydhonie police on Friday apprehended Rajaram Tiwari (35), who hails from Pipra village in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, after he was found roaming in the Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai, the official said.

Tiwari was allegedly involved in a murder in Katni in 2018 and had been absconding since. He also has other offences to his name, he said.

The accused has been handed over to the Katni police, the official said. PTI DC ARU