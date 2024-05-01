Murder accused out on bail shot dead by unknown assailant in Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), May 1 (PTI) A man out on bail in a murder case was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Baraut police station area of the district on Wednesday, the police officials said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area, Saviratna Gautam, said, "One Dheeraj, 24, a native of Wajidpur village under Baraut police station, was shot dead by an unknown assailant around 3 pm. He died on the spot." Police has sent the body for a postmortem examination and started an investigation.

According to officials, the deceased was an accused in a murder case of one Sunny Tomar of the village in September of 2022.

"Dheeraj was in jail in connection with the murder case and had secured bail from the court almost a month ago. Since then he had been living with his family in the village," said the CO.

"We have formed two teams to investigate the matter and arrest those behind the incident. PTI COR CDN CDN KSS KSS