Murder accused shot at outside his house in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old murder accused was shot at by a group of unidentified assailants while he was sitting outside his house in Shahdara'a Geeta Colony area on Wednesday, police said.

Dheeraj, who was out on bail in a murder case, was hit by two bullets and taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to a police officer, Dheeraj was sitting outside his house in the evening when three-four people came and opened fire at him.

Dheeraj's brother took him to the LNJP hospital on his motorcycle.

The officer said a case of attempt to murder has been registered and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the attackers.

Police suspect that the firing could be an outcome of a personal enmity. PTI ALK RC