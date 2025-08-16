Murder accused shot in leg while trying to escape from police custody in Patna

Patna, Aug 16 (PTI) A man, arrested in connection with a murder, was shot on his leg in Patna after he tried to escape from police custody, officials said on Saturday.

Anshu Kumar was arrested by the Patna Police from Lucknow on Thursday in connection with the murder of Ramkant Yadav (50), who was involved in the sand mining business, on July 10 in the Ranitalab area, they said.

"Kumar was brought to Patna on Friday. He was being taken to the place where he hid the weapon of offence. When the police team reached Dhana Nisarpura locality, he attempted to escape," a statement said.

"Police resorted to controlled firing that caused bullet injuries in the leg of the accused," it said.

Kumar was admitted to a government hospital following the incident, and his condition is reported to be out of danger, police said, adding that the murder weapon has been recovered.

He was also wanted in several other criminal cases, they said.

So far, two people have been arrested and a boy detained in connection with the murder, according to police. PTI PKD SOM