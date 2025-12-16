Murder accused shot while trying to flee from custody: Police

Chandauli (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A murder accused was shot by police on Tuesday when he allegedly tried to flee from custody while being taken to court after snatching a pistol from a sub-inspector and opening fire.

The accused, identified as Nihor, a resident of Bihar's Bhabhua police station area, was injured in the leg in the encounter and has been admitted to a government hospital at Barhan.

He was arrested in connection with a burglary-cum-murder that took place two days ago in Dudhari village under the Saidraja police station area, where a 17-year-old boy was shot dead late Sunday night.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar said that the thieves had broken into the house of Munna Ram at around 1.30 AM on Sunday.

During the incident, the minor was shot dead, while one of the accused, a hardened criminal, was caught.

He said the accused, Nihor, was being taken to court on Tuesday when he allegedly snatched the pistol of the accompanying sub-inspector near Seruka village and tried to escape.

When the police team chased him and laid a cordon, the accused opened fire, the officer said.

The police retaliated, injuring him in the leg, and arrested him.

The injured accused was admitted to a government hospital at Barhani for treatment. Further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.