Murder accused's brother shot dead in Pune's Kondhwa area; cops suspect gang rivalry

Pune, Nov 1 (PTI) A man was shot dead in Pune's Kondhwa area on Saturday, with police claiming it may be linked to gang rivalry.

A police official identified the victim as Ganesh Kale (35), brother of a murder accused.

"When Kale stepped out of his home this afternoon for work, four persons on two motorcycles fired multiple rounds from a pistol. Kale sustained serious injuries in the incident and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. We have obtained crucial evidence and all efforts are on to nab the culprits," he said.

"Since Kale is the brother of a murder accused, we suspect the killing may be linked to gang rivalry. However, the probe is at a preliminary level. All angles are being probed," the official added. PTI COR BNM