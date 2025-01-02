Murder case filed against 2 unidentified persons after elderly woman, son found dead in flat

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A day after the bodies of an elderly woman and her son were found in a flat at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, police on Thursday registered a case of murder against two unidentified persons, an official said.

The bodies of Geeta Bhushan Jaggi (70) and her son Jitendra (45) were found at their residence located in Dream Housing Society in sector 6 of Kamothe on Wednesday evening.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem.

As per the preliminary probe, two unidentified persons came to the residential society along with Jitendra. The duo then beat up the woman and her son with some weapon, in which both of them died, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's relative, a case of murder was filed against two unidentified persons. An FIR under sections 101 (murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, the official said.

The police earlier said that when some relatives of the deceased came to meet them on Wednesday evening, they found that the door was locked from inside and there was no response even as they repeatedly knocked at it. When the police and fire brigade finally broke open the door, they found that the entire flat was filled with LPG. PTI COR NP