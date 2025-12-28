Murder case lodged over man's death in Gurugram police custody

Gurugram, Dec 28 (PTI) The family of a man who died in police custody alleged that four policemen had threatened to kill him in an encounter if they did not pay a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.

Gurugram Police, which had said the man had committed suicide in the lockup of the crime unit in Farrukhnagar, said the four cops have been transferred to the police line and a murder case has been lodged to probe the allegations.

Aasif Iqbal (22), a resident of Rampur village in Bhiwadi district of Rajasthan, was arrested on Friday from Farrukhnagar area.

According to the police, the accused has been charged with theft for eight consecutive years, including one case in Delhi, three in Faridabad, and four in Gurugram district, since 2022. The accused was also sentenced by the court in four of the cases.

After his arrest, he was detained at the crime branch in Farrukhnagar.

On Friday, around 3:45 pm, the accused allegedly hanged himself from the window grill using a torn quilt cover which was given to him for winter use, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. After this, the authorities were informed for a magisterial inquiry into the matter and necessary legal action was taken, police said.

The postmortem has revealed minor injuries and the viscera has been sent for examination, they added.

Iqbal's family on Sunday alleged that the four policemen who came to arrest him demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. Later, the cops allegedly asked for Rs 2 lakh as they were poor but warned that if Rs 2 lakh was not given to them, Iqbal would be killed in an encounter.

A Gurugram Police spokesperson said that an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. "The four policemen were also transferred from the crime unit to the police line."