Murder case: Man gets life term, wife given 3 years for evidence tampering

Maharajganj (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a murder case.

District and sessions judge Neeraj Kumar passed the sentencing order on April 22, additional district government advocate Ajit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

The court sentenced 45-year-old Rajkishore 45 to life imprisonment and his wife Vibha (40), who was accused of tampering with evidence in attempt to save her husband.

She was sentenced to a three years' imprisonment.

Rajkishore, the advocate said, and his wife were accused of strangling a man named Sonu to death in Nichlaul area on September 7, 2016 due to an old feud.

An FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of crime) of IPC. PTI COR CDN AMK AMK AMK