Murder case: Police will find BJP MLA if he doesn't surrender, says K'taka Home min

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) A day after the Karnataka High Court declined to grant anticipatory bail to BJP MLA B A Basavaraj in a murder case, state Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that it will be good if he voluntarily surrenders, else the police will find him.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has formed multiple special teams to find the legislator, who is allegedly absconding, police sources said.

"The court issued an order yesterday. If he voluntarily comes and surrenders it will be good. If not, police will find him," the home minister told reporters in response to a question.

Basavaraj has been named as one of the accused in the murder of Shivaprakash alias Bikla Shiva, a realtor-cum-rowdy-sheeter, who was killed on July 15, last year.

Responding to a question on police recently arresting a Group D employee for allegedly stealing a bag containing gold ornaments and cash from the office of the Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh at Vidhana Soudha, Parameshwara said, stealing was secondary, how the bag entered the state Secretariat unnoticed, has to be probed at the first place.

"First of all my concern is how did the bag go from the gate to inside Vidhana Soudha. So I have ordered a probe, as to from which gate did the bag gain entry into Vidhana Soudha. How did the bag go to the office of a Minister unnoticed. I have given instructions to the police commissioner." "The Joint Commissioner has taken the responsibility of the inquiry. We will find out," he said.

The employee was arrested based on the CCTV footage available, he added.

According to the police, the complainant had visited the minister's office for some work and inadvertently left his bag, allegedly containing around 300 gm of gold jewellery and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

On realising that the bag was missing, he returned to the minister's office in search of it the next day and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police station. The incident had occured last week. PTI KSU SA