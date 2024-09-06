Murder case registered after body found on roadside in Thane district

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a murder case after the body of a man was found on a roadside, an official said on Friday.

A passerby alerted the police after spotting the body in the Ghodpada locality of Bhiwandi on Thursday, he said.

It appears the man, aged around 40, was strangled, the official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103-1 (Murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), he added. PTI COR NR