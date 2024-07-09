Murder case registered after deceased woman's father voices suspicion

Thane, July 9 (PTI) A case of murder has been registered in the city after a 26-year-old woman was found to have died due to stabbing injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Priyanka Gokul Tayde, a divorcee who lived alone in Wagle Estate area, died at home sometime between July 3 and July 7, and initially no foul play was suspected, said an official of Srinagar police station here.

But her father, a resident of Jalgaon, expressed suspicion that she had died an unnatural death, following which autopsy was conducted and it was found that she had been stabbed in the chest and neck.

A case of murder was registered on Monday under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown accused and further probe was on. PTI COR KRK