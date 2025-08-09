Murder case solved in six hours in Meerut, 2 injured in police encounter

Meerut (PTI), Aug 9 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut cracked a murder case within six hours of the incident on Saturday, arresting the victim's nephew and his associate after an encounter, officials said.

The two sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were admitted to hospital, they said.

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said around 8 am, 35-year-old Aslam, a resident of Majeed Nagar, was shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants near a date palm tree in Lisadi Gate police station limits.

He was taken to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the officer said.

Acting on directions from the Senior Superintendent of Police, three police teams were formed to investigate. The probe quickly identified the suspects as the victim's nephew Subhan (23) and his friend Sadan (23), he said.

The duo was detained near Kaanch Ka Pul, but when being taken to the dumping yard on Ring Road for recovery of evidence, they opened fire at police. Officers returned fire, injuring both, Singh said.

From their possession, police recovered a pistol, a country-made firearm, live cartridges, and an unregistered Splendor motorcycle, he added.

Singh said preliminary questioning revealed that the killing was motivated by a dispute over ancestral property. PTI COR KIS NB NB