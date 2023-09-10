Murder charges slapped on man who ran over 15-year-old boy

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (PTI) Kerala police has slapped murder charges on a man, who allegedly ran over a 15-year old boy on August 30 with his car, after the CCTV visuals of the incident came out recently. Aadhi Shekhar, a tenth standard student had died on August 30 after the car driven by his distant relative, Priyaranjan ran over him near Poovachal here.

Advertisment

Police on Sunday said they have invoked Section 302 of the IPC in the accident case after closely examining the CCTV visuals and probing the subsequent conduct of the driver of the vehicle, who is currently absconding.

"We had initially registered an accident case. But after the funeral some relatives raised suspicions. We examined the CCTV visuals and invoked Section 302 of the IPC," a senior police official told the media Police also said they found certain incidents which indicated previous enmity towards the boy.

"We examined his (Priyaranjan) previous and subsequent conduct. Normally, a law-abiding citizen will report the accident to the police. But in this case, he was absconding from the next day. We identified a reason for previous enmity," police said.

Police said a few months ago the boy had questioned the action of the accused urinating near a temple which allegedly caused the enmity. PTI RRT RRT SS