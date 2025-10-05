Murder convict absconding since 2023 after jumping parole held in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a convicted murderer who had absconded while on parole in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on September 30 and nabbed the man identified as Deepak Kumar alias Sanjay, 36, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. A pistol, along with six live cartridges, was seized from him.

Police said Kumar is a habitual criminal and was convicted in a 2008 murder case in Rohtak and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment. He jumped parole in 2023 and went underground.

He has committed several heinous offences, including four murders, two robberies, and has cases under the Arms Act and vehicle theft registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

In 2015, he and his associates allegedly killed two people in Baghpat, and later murdered another in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area, they added. PTI BM ANM RHL