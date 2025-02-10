Murder convict among 2 injured in firing near gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded

Nanded (Maharashtra), Feb 10 (PTI) Two men, including a murder convict out on parole, were injured in firing near a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded city on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at 10.15 am when two attackers came on a two-wheeler and opened fire at the two men, they said, adding the motive behind the attack was not yet known.

Gurmeet Singh Sevadar, convicted in the case of murder of gangster Rindha's brother and currently out on parole, and Ravindrasingh Rathod were parking their two-wheelers near the gurdwara when the two persons fired at them, Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar told PTI.

"Prima facie, two persons came on a two-wheeler, fired four-five rounds and fled. Sevadar and Rathod were injured in the firing and undergoing treatment at Vishnupuri government hospital," Kumar said.

An investigation was underway and the police were examining CCTV footage of the area, he added.

The Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, one of the five high seats of authority of the Sikhs, is located in Nanded. PTI COR AW VT GK