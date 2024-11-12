Murder convict beats 80-year-old father to death in MP's Chhatarpur district; held

Chhatarpur (MP), Nov 12 (PTI) A murder convict allegedly beat his 80-year-old father to death over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, Narendra Raikwar, has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Garhi Malhara town, around 17 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said the 40-year-old accused allegedly beat his father, Puran Raikwar, with a stick and killed him following a dispute on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He said during interrogation, Narendra said he was angry with his father for beating him up as a child and getting him married against his wishes.

The official said the accused had three cases to his name and had recently come out of jail after serving a sentence in a murder case. PTI COR ADU ARU