Murder convict dies during treatment in Ranchi, family members seek justice

Chatra (Jharkhand), Oct 29 (PTI) Family members of a murder convict, who died during treatment in a hospital in Ranchi, demonstrated with the body seeking justice in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased Seeton Bhuiyan, the resident of Raja Kendua village under Itkhori police station limits in Chatra district, was convicted of the murder of a young woman in 2018.

Bhuiyan, who was suffering from tuberculosis, died in Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) during treatment on Tuesday, police said.

The body was taken to his village by the administration on Tuesday and handed over to the family members for cremation. But the deceased's family refused to cremate the body, demanding the release of 17 other prisoners convicted in the same murder case, they said.

The family members, along with several others, demonstrated with the body from 11 pm on Tuesday to 3 pm on Wednesday. Following the intervention of the administration, the body was cremated on Wednesday, the police added.

Abhishek Singh, the officer in charge of Itkhori police station, said, "A woman had succumbed to her burn injuries in 2018. Her father then filed a case against 20 persons from the Bhuiyan community, accusing them of murder. The Chatra district court sentenced 18 of the accused to life imprisonment, while acquitting the other two."