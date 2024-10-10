Murder convict escapes from Bareilly Central Jail

Bareilly, Oct 10 (PTI) A 46-year-old prisoner serving a life sentence on count of murder escaped from the central jail here on Thursday, police said.

Harpal, the escapee, was working in the jail's agricultural farm when he suddenly stopped the tractor he was driving and ran away.

"Despite being chased by prison guards, Harpal managed to escape and has not been found since," Superintendent of Police Manush Parikh said.

The Izzatnagar Police Station has deployed three teams to track the convict.

Police also raided his house in Fatehganj East, but he was not found.

Harpal was shifted to Central Jail-1 in July last year when he was sentenced to life for murder.

He was allowed to work in the farm because he could drive a tractor.