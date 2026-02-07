Murder convict escapes police custody inside court premises in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A murder convict escaped from police custody inside the district court premises here on Saturday afternoon after giving security personnel the slip on the pretext of answering nature's call, officials said.

The incident occurred when the convict, identified as Suraj Kumar, 52, was brought from the district jail to the court of Additional District Judge Rakesh Kumar.

He had earlier in the day been found guilty in a murder case, and the court was to pronounce the sentence on February 9.

Police said Suraj, a resident of Bhadoria Purwa village in Subeha area, managed to flee the court complex during the hearing after telling the escorting police personnel that he needed to go to the washroom.

On receiving information about the escape, senior police officials rushed to the spot and ordered an immediate search operation.

Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace him.

Special teams have been formed to arrest the absconding convict, Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said, adding that action will be taken against personnel found negligent.

According to police and court records, Suraj was facing trial under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC for allegedly killing his real uncle on August 8, 2016, following an assault.

He was granted bail within a year of the incident and had been regularly appearing before the court during the trial.

Jail Superintendent Kundan Kumar confirmed that the convict was produced in court along with two other accused.

Following the incident, security arrangements and precautions during the production of prisoners in the court complex are tightened, officials said. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS