Murder convict nabbed from Telangana 12 years after jumping parole

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) A 39-year-old murder convict, who was absconding for the last 12 years after jumping parole, was arrested by the Mumbai police's crime branch from Telangana, a police official said on Tuesday.

The convict, Ashok Hanumanta Kajeri alias V Shiva Narsimullu, was staying in Mehboobnagar town of Telangana by changing his name and identity, he said.

He was arrested by the Mumbai police in a murder case which had taken place in 2007, said the official.

Kajeri was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in 2008 and was sent to Nashik Central Prison to serve his jail term.

In 2011, he was released on a 30-day parole, but did not return to prison to complete his sentence and was absconding since then, said the official.

The Mumbai police had searched him at Nashik, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani and Kerala also, but he remained untraceable.

After several years, crime branch officials got specific information about Kajeri's presence in Telangana from where he was finally nabbed, said the official.

Kajeri was brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest, he said. PTI DC RSY