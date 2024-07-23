Murder convict on run for 3 years held by Delhi Police from UP's Saharanpur

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old convict, who was on the run after jumping parole in a 2002 murder and kidnapping case of an eight-year-old girl, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

"We tracked his mobile phone activities and arrested him in a tent shop from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said.

According to Goel, in February 2002, the convict, Kamal Kumar, had a quarrel with his neighbour in Dakshinpuri here. To take revenge, Kumar later kidnapped his neighbour's eight-year-old daughter and subsequently killed her by throwing a heavy stone on her face, he said.

The same year, Kumar was convicted and awarded a life sentence by a court, Goel said.

"He was granted parole for 90 days on May 25, 2021 but did not surrender back and was on the run," the DCP said.

Despite the court's order to surrender within 15 days after the expiration of the parole period, Kumar failed to comply with the order and was evading arrest since then, he added. PTI MHS BM NSM BM NSM BHJ BHJ