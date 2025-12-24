Murder convict on the run for 14 years arrested by Gurugram police

Gurugram, Dec 24 (PTI) The Gurugram police arrested a fugitive who was convicted for killing a former MLA's brother using an iron rod at a farmhouse in 2006, officials said on Wednesday.

The convict, who was serving a life sentence, was released on bail in 2011 and subsequently absconded.

Police said he was arrested from the Atoha village in Palwal district on Tuesday, after 14 years. He was produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody, they added.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Madhuban (40), a native of Budhwari Kalan village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, and he is a "dreaded criminal associated with the Lakhan gang" from the state.

Madhuban worked as a caretaker at the farmhouse of Jagmal Singh Thakran, an advocate and the brother of a former MLA.

On May 13, 2006, he murdered Thakran by hitting him with an iron rod, police said.

After the murder, the convict locked the body in a box at the farmhouse with the intention of destroying evidence and fled with the deceased's Gypsy car and valuables, according to police.

A case was registered against Madhuban under Sections 302, 201 and 404 of the IPC at the Sadar police station, police said.

Later, Gurugram police arrested Madhuban, and he was sent to jail.

After hearing the case, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment on March 5, 2008. In 2011, he was released on bail.

Subsequently, the court cancelled his bail and issued orders for his re-arrest. Fearing arrest, the accused kept changing locations and remained on the run for nearly 14 years, police said.

Finally, a team from the crime unit, Sector 43, arrested him from the Palwal district on Tuesday, they said.

"The accused was produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody. Now the judicial process will be followed," a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said. PTI COR PRK PRK