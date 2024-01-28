Advertisment
#National

Murder convict out on parole held for raping woman, her minor daughter in Nagpur

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Nagpur, Jan 28 (PTI) A murder convict, who had been granted parole, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Bharat Goswami (33), a resident of Jaripatka area in the city, was convicted in 2014 in a murder case. He was recently out on parole, the official said.

Goswami went to the house of the 43-year-old woman, who is known to him, on January 25 and allegedly raped her.

He also allegedly sexually assaulted her 14-year-old daughter and threatened to kill the minor if she spoke about the crime, said the official citing the FIR.

Acting on a complaint by the woman, the police arrested Goswami for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added. PTI COR NR

Advertisment
Subscribe