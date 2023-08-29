Murder convict whose life sentence was pardoned gtes warm welcome from supporters on Indore jail premises; video viral

Indore, Aug 29 (PTI) Eyebrows are raised after a video shows a prisoner being given a rousing welcome by his supporters on the premises of Central Jail here in Madhya Pradesh while he was being released after his life sentence was pardoned on Independence Day.

Jail authorities, however, denied any violation of prison rules after the video clip went viral.

The man seen in the video is identified as Shailu Jaiswal. He was escorted out of the jail premises like a VIP in a convoy of vehicles, including one with "Vidhayak" (MLA) written on the number plate. Jaiswal was garlanded and welcomed amid the beating of drums on the jail premises.

“I have seen this video. The person seen in the clip is Shailu Jaiswal. He was handed life imprisonment in a murder case but was released on Independence Day because of his good conduct in jail among other prisoners,” Indore Central Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar told reporters on Tuesday.

Sonkar said a vehicle in the convoy which had come to receive Jaiswal after his release was parked near one of the gates of the jail premises, where prisoners can meet their relatives.

The official denied any violation of prison rules but said security personnel have been asked to act with "more promptness" so that such video cannot be recorded on the jail premises in future.

Sonkar said "Vidhayak" was written on the number plate of one of the vehicles in the convoy but the registration number was not seen clearly.

Prisoners are released from jails every year on the occasion of Independence Day for their good conduct. PTI HWP ADU NSK